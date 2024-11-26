Maharashtra Suspense: E Shinde Resigns Amid BJP Push For Devendra Fadnavis

All the three leaders have said they will sit together and take a unanimous decision on the CM face

The suspense over who will become Maharashtra Chief Minister after the Mahayuti's mammoth victory in the state polls has entered its third day. The tenure of the 14th state Assembly ends today and incumbent Eknath Shinde has resigned as Chief Minister. But the BJP-led alliance is yet to take a final call on who will get the top post.

BJP leaders want former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to become the Chief Minister, while Shiv Sena MLAs are rooting for Mr Shinde to continue. The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, it is learnt, has decided to back Mr Fadnavis. The BJP has 132 MLAs, the Sena has 57 and the NCP 41. This means that the BJP needs only one of its two allies to reach the magic figure of 145 in the 288-member Assembly. This leaves Mr Shinde with few bargaining chips for the Chief Minister post.

As the BJP leadership brainstorms on who will get the big post, a group of Sena leaders had planned to gather outside the Chief Minister's official bungalow, Varsha, apparently as a show of strength for Eknath Shinde. But the Sena chief intervened and asked them not to. "After the great victory of the Mahayuti alliance, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today," he said on X. "Out of love for me, some people have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner."

Sena Leader Refers To 'Bihar Model'

Amid the suspense, Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske cited the 'Bihar model' to assert that Eknath Shinde should continue as chief minister even though BJP holds more seats in Assembly.

"We feel Shinde should be the chief minister, just like in Bihar where BJP did not look at the numbers but still made JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar the CM. Senior leaders of the Mahayuti (in Maharashtra) will ultimately take a decision," Mr Mhaske told reporters yesterday.

Mr Mhaske also cited the Haryana example where the BJP stuck to incumbent Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

BJP's Pravin Darekar, however, said the people had given a mandate to Devendra Fadnavis. "The people of Maharashtra stood behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In my opinion, Fadnavis should become the chief minister. Maharashtra needs an astute and academic leader. He kept the alliance united, gave our allies candidates, and even stepped back when required. He has always maintained coordination," the MLC said. According to sources, BJP leaders are pushing for Mr Fadnavis for the top post and any other decision would demoralise the party ranks.

The BJP's ideological parent RSS, which played a key role in its Maharashtra victory, also favours Mr Fadnavis, MLA from Nagpur South-West. The RSS will be celebrating its centenary next year and wants a BJP Chief Minister, it is learnt.

A 2019 Repeat?

In the 2019 Maharashtra polls, long term allies BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena won 105 and 56 seats, respectively. But differences cropped up over the Chief Minister post. Soon after, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray pulled the plug on the alliance and joined hands with NCP and Congress to form the government. This government was toppled when Mr Shinde led a rebellion that split the Sena.

Five years on, Mr Shinde is in a similar situation as his former boss. But there is a big difference. The BJP does not need Sena's support to form the government as long as the NCP supports it. And the Ajit Pawar-led party, it is learnt, is already on board.

This leaves Mr Shinde with few options other than trying to get a good deal in the distribution of ministerial berths. Stepping back from the Chief Minister post will open Mr Shinde to barbs from the Opposition camps. Mr Thackeray has already taken a swipe, saying that Mr Shinde would have to "work under" Devendra Fadnavis in the new government.

Maharashtra Risks President Rule?

The delay in announcing the Chief Minister face has prompted reporters that President's Rule may come into force if a new government was not in place before the term of the Assembly ends.

But a legislature official has junked these reports. The 15th Assembly is already in place after election officials submitted copies of the gazette with names of the newly-elected MLAs to Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday, an official told news agency PTI. According to Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act, after submission of the notification about the members elected, it shall be deemed that the House has been duly constituted, the official said.