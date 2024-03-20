Chirag Paswan Challenges Uncle Pashupathi Paras In 'Father's Karambhoomi'

Chirag Paswan asserted he will be contesting from Hajipur against Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras

Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan today asserted that he will be contesting from Hajipur, against his Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"It is certain that I will be the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate, the NDA candidate, from Hajipur - which was the 'karmabhoomi' of my father. He (Pashupati Kumar Paras) is welcome (to contest from there). I have bravely faced all challenges. I have never been scared of any challenges. I accept this challenge too," Mr Paswan said while speaking to media on Wednesday.

On competing against his own uncle from the Hajipur constituency, Mr Paswan remarked, "This isn't merely a political choice for me; it also holds implications for my family. Such decisions should not only be made by political parties but should also consider the sentiments of all family members. Previously, the decision to separate from the family was his (Pashupathi Paras') alone, and it continues to be his decision."

In preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti party held a parliamentary meeting under the leadership of LJP Chief Chirag Paswan.

"After the meeting of central Parliamentary Board (of the party), we will leave for Bihar. Several proposals need to be essentially passed, and several important decisions have to be made," Mr Paswan said while speaking to the media earlier today.

When asked about the list of candidates of his party for the Lok Sabha election, Mr Paswan said that it will be released soon

"Nominations are being filed for the first phase of elections, the list of LJP candidates will be out very soon," he said.

On Tuesday, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as Union Minister, a day after his party was denied any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, the RLJP President said, "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha...Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity...Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister."

"I will contest (Lok Sabha election) from Hajipur. All of our sitting MPs will contest from their respective constituencies. This is our party's decision," said Mr Paras.

On Monday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.



