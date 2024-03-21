'Pained Over Not Getting Ticket, But Won't Join Congress': BJP's Sadananda Gowda

Sadananda Gowda claimed that Congress had contacted him and made an offer for a ticket (File photo)

Former Karnataka chief minister and sitting MP D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday, who is upset with the BJP, said he is not quitting the saffron party to join the Congress, and would work towards "purification" of the party's state unit.

Alleging "Pariwarwad" in the Karnataka BJP, without taking any names, the former union minister said those who have taken the responsibility of the party in the state have become "selfish".

The 71-year-old leader is "upset" over being denied the ticket to contest again in the Lok Sabha polls from Bangalore North.

"Yes, I'm pained and upset over not getting a ticket. Yes, I got an invitation from Congress. But, no, I will not join Congress. My future step will be towards purification of Karnataka BJP," Mr Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said he wants Narendra Modi as Prime Minister once again, and said the BJP in Karnataka should become a pro-people party that is accepted by the people in the state.

"In the assembly polls, the people kept BJP away following allegations of 40 per cent commission and nepotism, this should not happen. For this there should be a Modi's BJP in Karnataka, it should be free from pariwarwad (dynast), brashtachara (corruption) and jatiwad (casteism), as preached by Modi, and I will fight for this," he said.

The BJP had moved Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje from Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha segment, which she currently represents, to contest from Bangalore North.

Mr Gowda had earlier announced his decision to retire from electoral politics, but later backtracked saying there is pressure on him to contest the election again.

The Congress had contacted him and made an offer for a ticket, considering that he is a "gentleman politician", he claimed, after he was denied one by the BJP. They had promised to stand with him against the "injustice".

Asserting that he had worked honestly for the BJP "without any expectations", he said he can, therefore, work on purifying the Karnataka BJP. "There are several people like me in the party," who have similar views about the need for such purification, he contended.

"Those who have taken the responsibility of the party in the state have become selfish and want the party limited for themselves or their sons, their family members or those from their caste or to their followers. Common people are speaking about it. The party should be free from it in Karnataka," he said, alleging that there was a "dictatorial attitude" in the state unit.

Opportunities should be given for others who have built and nurtured the party and are still striving for it, Mr Gowda said.

While welcoming the BJP's decision to ally with the JD(S), he also warned against neglecting those who have served the party for long, stating that it would be "detrimental" to the outfit.

Stating that he might have been kept out of contesting the Lok Sabha polls by some people in the party after initially forcing him to contest, he said, "But they cannot keep me out of BJP. I will fight as a normal party worker. I call upon like-minded people to work for the party together for the Lok Sabha polls and thereafter let's 'fastpace' the purification process."

Alleging that a former chief minister, two former deputy chief ministers and some former minister had "insulted" him, he said they did not fulfill their assurance after pressuring him to reconsider his decision of retiring from electoral politics and to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.

Without taking any names, he said, "They will repent in the days to come."

Asked whether he was accusing senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa and his son state BJP President B Y Vijayendra of controlling the party, he said, "If I explain things that are happening here, it may have an impact on elections, I don't want to do it... I have clearly said what is my stand on 'parivarwad' and it being one of the reason for the need to purify the party."

Responding to a question on the reason for him being denied the ticket by BJP, he said 142 party leaders from his constituency had suggested only his name as the candidate from Bangalore North.

"Some of them had said they are aspirants only if I don't contest. I was the first choice of everyone. Is there a need for more surveys?" he asked.

Asked whether he would campaign for Shobha Karandlaje in Bangalore North, Mr Gowda said he had campaigned for her earlier this week.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)