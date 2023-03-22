2023 Karnataka Assembly Election: 5 Points On BS Yediyurappa's Son BY Vijayendra

BY Vijayendra is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. As BS Yediyurappa has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, it is speculated that BY Vijayendra would contest from the home turf of Shikaripura in the 2023 Karnataka elections. BS Yediyurappa, the man behind BJP's rise in Karnataka, has won from the Shikaripura Assembly constituency seven times since 1983.

On contesting from his father's constituency, BY Vijayendra told NDTV that though the seat is his father's stronghold it is for the party to decide the candidate.

Here are five points about BY Vijayendra:

1. Before entering politics, BY Vijayendra had a short stint as a lawyer.

2. Mr Vijayendra will be heading the committee that would organise conventions in all constituencies ahead of the Karnataka polls.

3. In 2020, he was appointed as vice president of BJP's Karnataka unit.

4. BY Vijayendra has served as the general secretary of BJP's youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

5. In 2018, before the Assembly elections, a section of BJP workers and local leaders demanded that BY Vijayendra be fielded from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru against Congress veteran Siddaramaiah. However, BJP's central leadership did not give BY Vijayendra a ticket.