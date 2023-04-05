2023 Karnataka Assembly Election: 5 Facts On 4-Time BJP MLA CT Ravi

CT Ravi has been spearheading BJP's campaign in Karnataka.

CT Ravi is one of the prominent faces of the BJP in Karnataka who has risen through the ranks to become the national general secretary. He is a four-time MLA from the Chikmagalur Assembly constituency and is likely to contest from his bastion in the 2023 Karnataka election.

The Vokkaliga leader is known for his strong links to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Mr Ravi was born to a family of farmers and has been a member of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, a farmer organisation.

Here are five points about CT Ravi:

1) CT Ravi has been spearheading BJP's campaign in Karnataka. Mr Ravi was among those who claimed that Tipu Sultan, the 18th Century ruler of Mysuru, was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains – Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda – and not by the British and Maratha army.

2) CT Ravi entered electoral politics by contesting the 1999 Karnataka Assembly polls from the Chikmagalur constituency on a BJP ticket. He lost to Sageer Ahmed of Congress by a margin of 982 votes.

3) In 2004, he was elected to the Assembly from the Chikmagalur seat and retained it in 2008, 2013, and 2018.

4) The 55-year-old leader was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and later joined the BJP.

5) CT Ravi has served as the state general secretary and president of BJP Yuva Morcha. As a minister, he held the portfolios of higher education, culture and tourism.