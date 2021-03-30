Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari Hold Massive Roadshow In Bengal's Nandigram

Bengal Election: Amit Shah, Suvendu Adhikari hold a massive roadshow in Nandigram.

In a show of might ahead of the second phase of West Bengal elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today held a massive roadshow in the high-profile Nandigram constituency.

Standing atop a lorry, decked up with flowers and BJP flags, Amit Shah, with Trinamool turncoat and party candidate Suvendu Adhikari by his side, waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the four-km stretch between Bethuria and Rayapara in the East Midnapore assembly segment.

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession, which inched its way through the streets amid loud chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'.

Many of them were seen shooting videos and clicking selfies at the roadshow.

All eyes are on battleground Nandigram, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has locked horns with her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

The campaigning in the constituency, which will go to polls on April 1, is set to end at 5 pm today.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)