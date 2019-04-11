Lok Sabha Elections: 13.73% Voting Recorded In First 3 Hours In Bihar

Polling will end at 6 pm in most of the booths.

An estimated 13.73 per cent voting was recorded in the first three hours of polling that began amid tight security in four Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the first leg of the seven-phased election.

Few incidents of EVM malfunctioning were reported in some booths under Nawada Lok Sabha constituency, and a cane bomb was found at a polling station in Gaya district before voting began at 7am.

Polling is underway in the four Lok Sabha seats of Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui. "Polling has, so far, been peaceful in the constituencies," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Pravin Kumar Gupta told PTI.

Before the start of polling, one cane bomb was found at polling station number 9 at Anarban Sulaiya village under Dumariya assembly constituency of Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat.

Voting is currently on at the polling station as the cane bomb has been defused by the bomb squad, Gaya City Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar said.

Polling will end at 6 pm in most of the booths. In some "sensitive" booths, however, voting will end at 4 pm.Assembly bypoll for Nawada is also being held along with the Lok Sabha poll on Thursday. A voter turn out of nine per cent has been recorded there till 10 am, the CEO office said.

Bihar will witness a seven-phase polling for its 40 Lok Sabha seat.

The elections which began on April 11 will end on May 19 when the seventh and last phase will be held.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.