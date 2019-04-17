2019 Lok Sabha Elections Highlights: PM Modi Campaigns In Maharashtra, Gujarat

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Madha Lok Sabha constituency of Solapur district in Maharashtra today. He will address another rally in Himmatnagar, Gujarat.
Asking people to vote for a strong government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says only he can provide a strong government at the Centre and make it a superpower.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Rallies:
Putting a new spin on Rahul Gandhi''s "why are all Modis thieves" remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the Congress president, by making the jibe, had maligned the backward community he hails from.
PM Modi also slams the "dynastic politics" of Sharad Pawar and claimed the NCP chief had "fled" the poll arena from Madha Lok Sabha constituency as he sensed defeat.
"It is for the first time that the people of India are voluntarily campaigning for me in this Lok Sabha elections. They are using their own money to reach out to the public...," says PM Modi in Maharashtra.
PM Modi says for making India a superpower, the country needs a sturdy government, not a "majboor" (helpless) one, and that tough one only he (Modi) can provide, not the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party.
The prime minister was addressing a public rally in Akluj for the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Madha Lok Sabha constituency, royal descendent Ranjitsinh Naik-Nimbalkar, who is facing NCP's Sanjay Shinde.
"Last time (2014) you gave me a full majority and I could work with full strength to take firm decisions and work for public welfare. You have witnessed how I ran the country past five years," PM Modi says, addressing a rally in Solapur.
"Those sitting in Delhi in AC rooms and keeping a tab on things which will happen after who hugs whom, after who shakes hands with whom, after who looks at whom, they don't know the ground reality. Now I know why Sharad Rao ran away from the battleground," says PM Modi in Madha.
No more content