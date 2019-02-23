Election Campaign Live Updates: BJP's Amit Shah To Inaugurate Farmers' Rally In Gorakhpur

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in conversation with university students from New Delhi today. Follow the live updates here:

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 23, 2019 10:03 IST
New Delhi: 

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year, preparations are in full swing for the two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kisan Morcha beginning in Gorakhpur from today. It will be inaugurated by BJP chief Amit Shah, while union home minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the valedictory function tomorrow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will address the farmers' rally tomorrow (Sunday).

Amit Shah is also scheduled to address the 'Sahkari Sammelan' in Lucknow today.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in conversation with university students from New Delhi today.

Here are the Live Updates from 2019 election campaigning:


Feb 23, 2019
09:26 (IST)
Covering 11 Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur division, the farmers' rally (Kisan Morcha) will be addressed by BJP chief Amit Shah in presence of Home minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh, BJP City president Rahul Srivastav said.
