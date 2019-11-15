No Consumer Spending Survey For 2017-18 Over 'Data Quality Issues'

The Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-18 findings will not be released this year because of "data quality issues", the government said today after reports that consumer spending in rural areas has plummeted for the first time in more than four decades.

"In view of the data quality issues, the Ministry has decided not to release the Consumer Expenditure Survey results of 2017-2018. The Ministry is separately examining the feasibility of conducting the next Consumer Expenditure Survey in 2020-2021 and 2021-22 after incorporating all data quality refinements in the survey process," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

This morning, the Business Standard newspaper reported, citing unpublished data from the National Statistical Office, that consumer spending - the total value of goods and services that households spend on - dropped for the first time since the 1970s.

The centre rejected the allegation that the NSO report, which was supposed to be published in June, was not released due to its "adverse findings".

"The Ministry has seen the media reports regarding consumer expenditure survey by the NSS stating that consumer spending is falling and the report has been withheld due to its 'adverse' findings. We would like to emphatically state that there is a rigorous procedure for vetting of data and reports which are produced through surveys. All such submissions which come to the ministry are draft in nature and cannot be deemed to be the final report," it said.

