49 Convicted, 28 Acquitted In 2008 Ahmedabad Serial Blasts Case

A special court here on Tuesday convicted 49 accused in the case of Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts in 2008 in which 56 people were killed.

Judge A R Patel also acquitted 28 other accused in the case, giving them the benefit of doubt.

The court had concluded the trial against 77 accused in September last year.

The trial began in December 2009 against 78 people connected to the banned terror outfit Indian Mujahideen. The number of accused later came down to 77, after one of them turned approver.

Four more accused were arrested later, but their trial has not yet commenced, a senior government lawyer said.

Fifty six people were killed and over 200 injured in 21 synchronised blasts which rocked the Gujarat city in a span of 20 minutes on July 26, 2008.

