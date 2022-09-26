200-Year-Old Jackfruit Tree In Tamil Nadu Amazes Internet

Picture shows tree with numerous jackfruits hanging on them.

India has a rich biodiversity, it offers a wide variety of fruits and vegetables over different seasons that can astound you. One video is gaining traction on social media that shows an ancient jackfruit tree in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district.

The video, shared by a user named Aparna Karthikeyan on Twitter three days ago, has been captioned: "All around Aayiramkachi: This jackfruit tree is 200 years old & is a VIP in Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. To stand before the tree is an honour. To walk around it, a privilege."

The video shows numerous jackfruits hanging from the tree. It has a very wide stem and numerous branches scattered around.

According to People's Archive Of Rural India (PARI), Aayiramkachi is a wide, tall, and fruitful pala maram (jackfruit) tree. It is so waise that a walk around it takes 25 seconds. Its old trunk is draped with almost one hundred spiky green fruits.

Since being shared, the video has received over 13,000 views and hundreds of likes. Numerous users have made heartfelt remarks about the ancient tree in the comment section of the post.

"And taste them is a blessing," one user wrote.

Another said, "To stand before the tree is an honour. To walk around it, a privilege" - Exact!!! Thanks, Aparna! People around that area are so possessive about it. For them, the tree is a spiritual abode, an emotion something beyond words."

The Western Ghats in south India are home to one of the biggest fruits in the world, commonly known as "jack." This name is a Portuguese variant of jaca. which itself was derived from the Malayalam word "chakka." Artocarpus heterophyllus is its lengthy scientific name, said PARI.



