200 Rounds Fired At Punjab Councillor's House, Woman Injured

Pictures from the scene showed a bullet-ridden gate, bricks lying around and damaged vehicles.

A woman was critically injured when alleged drug smugglers fired 200 rounds at a Punjab Councillor's house that was all lit-up for a big wedding.

The incident took place at Firozpur's Zira district.

The victim's family told the cops that some people in their neighborhood used to sell drugs and they put a stop to it. This led to resentment and they were constantly being threatened, they added.

The injured woman, said the family, has been taken to a hospital. They further said that they too were beaten badly and have demanded strict action against the culprits.

"The incident has come to our notice. An investigation has been ordered and appropriate action will be taken," said Additional Director General Of Police (ADGP) Praveen Kumar Sinha.