20-year-old Woman Dies Due To Absence Of Doctor At UP Hospital

A 20-year-old woman died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh allegedly after she wasn't provided medical treatment due to the absence of doctor on duty.Domariyaganj lawmaker Jagdambika Pal was at the Siddharth Nagar District Hospital for inspection when she was brought there around 11 pm on Friday, the woman's father-in-law said. As the doctor wasn't around, a staff member tried to help her, but she couldn't be saved.Mr Pal said he has already complained to the district magistrate and demanded an investigation. He also assured her family that strict action will be taken against the erring doctor.Whether a First Information Report or an FIR will be filed against the doctor, Chief Medical Superintendent Rochsamit Pandey said necessary action will be taken after an inquiry.