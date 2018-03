The bodies of a 20-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl were found on rail tracks between Virar and Vasai stations on Wednesday, police said. A case of accidental death was registered following the recovery of the bodies, which were sent for post-mortem. According to the police, the deceased were not yet identified, but they were believed to be mother and daughter.It was still not clear if it was a case of accident or suicide, they added.