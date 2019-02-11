2 Years After Notes Ban, Gujarat Police Seizes Rs 3.5 Crore In Old Currency

Four people have been arrested in connection with the case. (Representational image)

Police on Sunday seized Rs 3.5 crore in banned notes from a village in Gujarat. Four people have been arrested in connection with the case.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had banned Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes with an aim to curb black money from the market.

Shaileshgiri Goswamy, Investigating officer of the local crime branch said, "We have arrested four people. An accent car and Rs 3.5 crore in demonetised currency has been seized from them."

The police informed that the seizure includes 13,432 notes of old 1,000 rupees and 43,300 notes of old 500 rupees.

Further investigation is underway.