2-Year-Old Girl, Stuck In 300 Feet-Deep Borewell For 3 Days, Dies

The scene from the accident site in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh

A two-year-old baby girl pulled out from a 300-foot borewell after three days in Madhya Pradesh was declared dead at a hospital on Thursday, said officials.

The incident was reported from Sehore, nearly 40 km from capital Bhopal.

The minor's body, which has been sent for post-mortem, was badly decomposed, officials said.

The girl - Srishti - had fallen into the borewell in Mungavali village around 1 pm on Tuesday. She was pulled out at 5.30 pm on Thursday and was rushed to the district hospital in an ambulance for a check up, another official said.

She was initially stuck at the depth of about 40 feet in the borewell, but due to vibrations caused by machines engaged in the rescue operation, she slid down further to about 100 feet, making the task more difficult, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), the Army and a team of robotic experts had also joined the rescue operation.