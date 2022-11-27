2-Year-Old Among 3 Killed, 5 Injured As Truck Overturns On Cars In UP

The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said. (Representational)

Three persons, including a two-year-old boy, were killed while five others were injured in a road accident on Saturday, police said.

"A speeding truck collided with a divider and turned over two cars on the Delhi-Haridwar national highway," a police official said.

"Ashish Avasthi (35), his wife Nupur (34) and their nephew Kasmi (2) were killed in the accident. Five other people in the cars were injured," he said.

The injured have been hospitalised and the condition of two of them is stated to be critical. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding a hunt is on to catch the truck driver.

