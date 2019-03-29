2 Terrorists Killed, 4 Soldiers Injured In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

The gun battle which began earlier today is underway.

Two terrorists were killed and four soldiers were injured in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Sutsu village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

At least three terrorists are believed to be trapped inside the residential building in the area, according to news agency ANI.

The firing has stopped for now and search operations are still underway at the sector to sanitise the area.

On Thursday, three terrorists belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from ANI



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.