2 Punjab Congress MLAs Join BJP In Big Jolt Ahead Of Polls

Two Punjab Congress MLAs, including a prominent leader tipped to be the party's candidate in the state election, joined the BJP today.

Among them is Congress MLA Fateh Jung Singh Bajwa, the brother of senior party leader and MP Pratap Bajwa.

Fateh Singh Bajwa is the MLA from Qadian. The constituency may now see a battle of the brothers in the election with Pratap Bajwa reportedly eager to contest from there.

At a recent rally, Congress's Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu had even declared Fateh Bajwa as a party candidate.

The other new BJP recruit in Punjab is Balwinder Singh Laddi, Congress MLA from Hargobindpur.

The BJP, which had till now played second fiddle in Punjab to ex ally Akali Dal, has raised its stakes in the state and plans to go big in the elections due early next year. Party leaders say more Congress and Akali Dal leaders are expected to join in the run-up to the polls.

The BJP has tied up with former Congress veteran Amarinder Singh, who quit his party of five decades last month and launched his own party, the Punjab Lok Congress.