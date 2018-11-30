2 Pregnant Women Die In Assam Hospital During Nurses' Indefinite Strike

Hospital claimed women were admitted in a critical state and not related to strike. (Representational)

Two pregnant women died in the state-run Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) since Wednesday, even as the indefinite strike by nurses across the state entered fifth day on Thursday.

The JMCH claimed the two women were admitted in a critical condition and their deaths have no connection with the nurses' strike.

They died due to internal haemorrage following the death of their babies in the uterus, JMCH Public Relations Officer Nilotpal Bhattacharya said.

"The patients were brought to the hospital from Amguri and Majuli in a critical condition. They died not due to negligence or shortage of staff on account of the nurses' strike," he added.

Altogher 15 new-born babies had died in the JMCH in a week earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike called by All Assam Nurses' Association (AANA) entered the fifth day.

Around 100 nurses were arrested from the hospital where they were picketing. They were later released.

Officials said the agitating nurses did not picket during the day nor reported for duty.

The AANA members were demanding, among others, 'same post same salary', restoration of the abolished designation of 'staff nurse' instead of 'nurse', solution of "pay anomalies".