2 More Bodies Found At Ladakh Avalanche Site, Number Of Dead Rise To 7

The avalanche hit two trucks carrying 10 persons at Khardung La pass.

Two more bodies were today found from the Khardung La pass in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh where 10 people were buried in an avalanche on Friday. The number of dead in the avalanche now stands at seven; five bodies were pulled out yesterday. Three more people are yet to be found.

Officials said arrangements have been made to airlift the bodies to Zanskar.

The avalanche hit two trucks carrying 10 persons at Khardung La pass, one of the highest motorable roads in the world at 17,500 feet. The trucks were buried 20 feet deep, nearly 800 metres from the pass.

Army teams deployed near the incident site acted quickly and began the search and rescue operations. Troops posted near South Pullu, an army check post were also moved to the avalanche site. Simultaneously, the Army Aviation helicopters were brought in to move rescue teams called "Avalanche Panthers Teams" from Siachen Base Camp.

Khardung La, a mountain pass in Ladakh, is a gateway to the Shyok and Nubra valleys.

Last January, a Swedish skier was killed in an avalanche while his companion was rescued in Jammu and Kashmir. The police said that two Swedish skiers were trapped under an avalanche in Affarwat peaks in Gulmarg.

