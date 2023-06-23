2 Minors Electrocuted In Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

The boys were aged 12 and 15.

Two minors were electrocuted to death when a trolley of a marriage band came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire in Hafizganj area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

Sachin, aged 12, son of Prem Shankar, and Sachin, aged 15, son of Satish, were killed and three others sustained injuries, they said.

Inspector General of Police, Bareilly, Rakesh Singh said he has written a letter to the chief engineer of the power department to survey high-tension lines so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

