2 Men In Assam Beaten To Death On Suspicion Of Killing Village Headman

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

In a shocking case of mob lynching, two men were beaten to death by the villagers of Gargaon on suspicion of killing the village headman on Wednesday, police said.

Villagers said that Bipul Das and Ranjit Das, both in their 30s, killed the village headman Gauranga Das and later buried his body in a nearby graveyard on Tuesday.

Gargaon is located under the Bijni Police Station in Assam's Chirang district, about 170km away from Guwahati.

Police sources added that Gauranga Das's family members along with other residents of the village visited the graveyard and exhumed the boy. The angry villagers then attacked Bipul and Ranjit since they suspected them of killing Gauranga.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The two men died later from their injuries.

Police sources have further added that local villagers had claimed that the two men had admitted that they had killed the village headman.

Police sources further added that six months back the headman had taken action against those two men in a village kangaroo court.

Villagers claimed the men had a grudge against him for this reason.

Two separate cases has been registered, one for the killing of the village headman and the other for mob lynching of the two men. Police is yet to make any arrest.