2 Men Beaten To Death By Mob In Bengal Over Suspicion Of Cattle Theft

Thirteen people have been arrested in Bengal after two men, who were attacked by a mob in Mathabanga area over alleged cattle theft on Thursday, died at a local hospital, police have said.

On Thursday, Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were ferrying two cows in a pick-up van when they were stopped by a mob about 14 km from Cooch Behar town, apparently because their vehicle had no number plate.

The locals stopped the van, recovered the cows, and claimed they were stolen from the area few days ago and were being taken to cattle smugglers, according to the police.

The angry locals questioned the two men about their whereabouts and thrashed them. The pick-up van was later set on fire.

The two men were rushed to a local hospital where they died, police said.

The West Bengal Assembly had recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, which has the provision for death penalty. The bill is waiting for the governor's assent.

(With inputs from PTI)

