2 Lakh Cyber Attacks On India's Power System During Op Sindoor: Minister

There have been two lakh cyber attacks on the power sector in India during 'Operation Sindoor'. In the first such confirmation of massive cyber attacks during India-Pakistan clashes, the government today said all the attacks were foiled and the power system is working perfectly.

"Two lakh cyber attacks on the power system have taken place. All these attacks have been thwarted," said Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

He was addressing a press conference on the completion of 11 years of the BJP-led Central government.

To a question by NDTV, the minister said that cyber attacks started after India launched 'Operation Sindoor' - in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack - and continued for 8 to 10 days.

In Jammu and Kashmir, most of the official sites, including power, were targeted, and some are still struggling to be restored. The cyber attacks have affected public services and the official functioning of various departments.

On May 7, India woke up to the news of "focused, measured and non-escalatory" strikes of the Armed Forces on the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Nine terror launchpads were targeted within 25 minutes in the operation. The mission was named 'Operation Sindoor' - a codename to avenge the widows of the April 22 attack, wherein 26 civilians - all men - were killed in cold blood by terrorists linked to an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The precision terror strikes on terror launch pads were met with Pakistani aggression. The Pakistani military tried to target several cities in India using drones and other munitions, which were "repulsed" by the Indian forces.

After four days of fighting, India and Pakistan reached an agreement to stop firing on May 10. Within hours, however, the deal was breached by Pakistan. It was responded to with a stern warning by the Armed Forces the next day: "India would retaliate fiercely to any violation in future".