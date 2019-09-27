2 Killed As Indian Military Training Team's Helicopter Crashes In Bhutan

The chopper that took off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh lost contact at 1 pm near Younphula

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 27, 2019 16:28 IST
New Delhi: 

An Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) helicopter crashed in Eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing two people. The chopper that took off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh lost contact near Yonphula, army said, adding that the wreckage has been located.

"An Indian Army helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yonphula in Bhutan. Helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was enroute from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Yonphula on duty," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.  



