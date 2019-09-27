2 Killed As Indian Military Training Team's Helicopter Crashes In Bhutan

An Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) helicopter crashed in Eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing two people. The chopper that took off from Khirmu in Arunachal Pradesh lost contact near Yonphula, army said, adding that the wreckage has been located.

"An Indian Army helicopter crashed at 1 pm near Yonphula in Bhutan. Helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was enroute from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Yonphula on duty," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

