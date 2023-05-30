2 Killed After Truck Hits Bike In Delhi: Cops

Truck and its driver are in custody and legal action is being taken, police said. (Representational)

Two motorcycle-borne men died after being hit by a truck in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near the Kalindi Kunj metro station on Sunday evening, they said.

The deceased were identified as Vishal Sharma (23) and Nayan (24), both residents of Faridabad, police said.

The truck and its driver, Rajesh of Firozabad, are in police custody and legal action is being taken, they added.

