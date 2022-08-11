2 Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast At Restaurant In Hyderabad: Cops

The owner of the restaurant was arrested and sent to Judicial remand, police said. (Representational)

As many as two people were injured after two cooking gas cylinders exploded at a restaurant in Hyderabad, said police on Wednesday.

Srinivas, Circle Inspector (CI) of Asif Nagar Police Station said that two cylinders accidentally exploded around 2 pm in the afternoon at King's restaurant in Miraj x road at Mehdipatnam intersection.

The police said that incident happened due to a technical problem.

"So upon receiving a call we went to the spot and rescued the people. The fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Two people got minor injuries and they have been shifted to hospital," said Mr Srinivas.

He further said that owner of the restaurant was arrested and sent to Judicial remand.

A case registered under an explosive substance act.

