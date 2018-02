Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed when a microlight aircraft they were travelling in crashed in Assam's Majuli region today.Air Force sources said the pilots were Wing Commander-rank officers.Officials said the accident took place around noon minutes shortly after the pilots took off from Jorhat's airport, also known as Rworiah.The aircraft was reported to have crashed about 20 km away, at Majuli island, counted among the world's biggest river island. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.More Details are awaited.