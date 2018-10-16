'Joining BJP Today,' Say 2 Goa Congress Lawmakers After Meeting Amit Shah

For the moment, it will be advantage BJP if the two legislators desert the Congress

Two Goa Congress lawmakers met BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi today and declared that they are switching sides as the ruling party tries to hold its coalition together in the tiny seaside state while Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar battles a pancreatic ailment.

Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar left for Delhi late on Monday night and, until their meeting with Amit Shah, remained very secretive despite loud speculation about their party swap.

"We are joining BJP today. We expect two-three more legislators to come, not today but in the coming days," Subhash Shirodkar was quoted as telling news agency ANI after his meeting with the BJP president.

The Congress has 16 legislators in the 40-member Goa Assembly. The ruling BJP, with 14 lawmakers, enjoys the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and the Goa Forward Party - both with three lawmakers each, three independent lawmakers and one legislator from the Nationalist Congress Party.

To reporters at the airport last night, Dayanand Sopte said, "I am going on a business trip." His colleague was also cryptic when asked whether he was joining the BJP: "You will come to know if I do it".

Congress leader A Chellakumar had last night told PTI he had spoken to both the legislators and Mr Sopte and Mr Shirodkar had assured him they were not quitting the party. This morning, that changed dramatically.

Mr Chellakumar admitted that the legislators "may have been taken by the BJP". He alleged that the two were intimidated by Amit Shah and poached by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who is seen to be aiming for the Chief Minister's post in case Manohar Parrikar steps down over his poor health.

"I got a message that Vishwajit Rane was the man who has convinced and taken them to Delhi and he has bargained with the BJP high command, that if he got the two Congress MLAs, he should be made the Chief Minister," Mr Chellakumar claimed.