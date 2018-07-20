2 Girls Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped For 2 Days In Jharkhand

Two boys, accused in the case, have been arrested by the police.

All India | | Updated: July 20, 2018 15:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Girls Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped For 2 Days In Jharkhand

Police said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Gumla (Jharkhand): 

Two girls were allegedly held captive and gang-raped for two days in Jharkhand's Gumla before being rescued by the police on Thursday.

Two boys, accused in the case, have been arrested by the police. Police said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

One of the rape survivor said, "The accused were known to one of our sisters. We also started talking to them through her. They kidnapped us and tortured us for two days and also threatened us when we resisted them. "

Gumla Superintendent of Police, Anshuman Kumar told ANI, "As soon as we were informed that two girls were missing, we immediately formed a team, and rescued them. Investigation has been launched. Further proceedings will depend on the medical report of the victims."

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jharkhand rapegirls kidnappedgirls raped in jharkhand

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVTrain StatusCancerSensexDhadak Movie ReviewPNR StatusMarketBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosPetrol, Diesel PricesAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytmNew 100 Rupee NoteBMW G 310

................................ Advertisement ................................