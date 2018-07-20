2 Girls Allegedly Kidnapped, Gang-Raped For 2 Days In Jharkhand

Police said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

Two girls were allegedly held captive and gang-raped for two days in Jharkhand's Gumla before being rescued by the police on Thursday.

Two boys, accused in the case, have been arrested by the police. Police said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

One of the rape survivor said, "The accused were known to one of our sisters. We also started talking to them through her. They kidnapped us and tortured us for two days and also threatened us when we resisted them. "

Gumla Superintendent of Police, Anshuman Kumar told ANI, "As soon as we were informed that two girls were missing, we immediately formed a team, and rescued them. Investigation has been launched. Further proceedings will depend on the medical report of the victims."