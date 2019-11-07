2 Flights Cancelled, Several Delayed After Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir received the season's first snowfall. (PTI)

Two flights have been cancelled and several others delayed after the season's first snowfall in Srinagar.

The Mughal Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri was closed after snowfall in higher reaches of the Pir Panjal mountains.

Solang Nullah in Himachal's Kullu, Churdhar in Sirmaur district, Gulba, Koksar in Lahul and Spiti also received fresh snow.

Due to snowfall in Jalori Pass in Kullu, National Highway 305 was closed for commuters.

Rain and snowfall are also expected in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

The snowfall in the region is expected to bring down pollution levels in north India.

