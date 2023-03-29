2 Engineering Students Drown In Haryana Canal

The incident occured at Bhakra canal at Jyotisar. (Representational)

Two students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) drowned in the Bhakra canal in this Haryana city, police said on Wednesday.

Both were third-year students of Civil Engineering.

Station House Officer (SHO) at Adarsh Police station Devinder Kumar said on Tuesday evening six students of NIT Kurukshetra had gone for a picnic and a bath at the Narwana Branch of the Bhakra canal at Jyotisar, near here.

Rahul, a resident of Prayagraj in UP, slipped into the canal and was swept away by the strong water current. Another student Anubhav, who hailed from Rajasthan, jumped into the canal to save his friend but he too was swept away, he said.

According to police, rescue operations were launched by the administration after the incident was reported. The divers recovered the bodies of both students from downstream of the canal Wednesday morning.

SHO said the bodies were sent for postmortem after the family members of the victims arrived here. NIT's Public Relations Officer, Prof Vikas Mittal said some students had gone to the canal in the evening, during which the incident happened.

