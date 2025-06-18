2 Die After Bike Comes Under Canter While Overtaking Bus In Noida: Cops

Two youths working for a private firm were killed after the bike they were on came under a canter at Nikko crossing in Surajpur police station area, police said on Wednesday.

They said that the accident took place in the morning when the duo were on their way to work.

According to police, the two came under the wheels of the canter when the rider lost control of the bike in a bid to overtake a bus.

The victims have been identified as Dheeraj (20) and Kuldeep (25), residents of the Jarcha area of Khurshidpura police station limits, Vinod Kumar Singh, Surajpur Police Station in-charge, said.

The officer said that in this accident, Dheeraj died on the spot, while Kuldeep was admitted to a private hospital and died during treatment.

Singh said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the relatives of the victims, and the canter's driver has been arrested.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)