2 Dead, 13 Injured After Water Tank Built 3 Years Ago Collapses In Mathura

The rescue teams are still searching the debris.

Two people were killed and thirteen others injured after a portion of a massive water tank collapsed after heavy rain in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura today. The water tank, situated in a residential area, was constructed three years ago. The sudden collapse has raised many questions about the construction quality of the structure.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh confirmed the deaths of two women and said those injured are currently undergoing treatment.

He said the rescue teams are still searching the debris to confirm if anyone is still trapped.

"The fire service and police, teams of revenue, municipal corporation, and health department are engaged in the rescue work. We are also taking help of the army," he added.

Mathura BJP MLA Shrikant Sharma also visited the site. He expressed sorrow and assured that immediate action would be taken against those responsible.

"This is a deeply saddening incident. We will ensure that an FIR is lodged against the responsible parties without any delay We will take strict action against those found guilty in the investigation. We need to know if quality checks were done or not," he said.

A number of nearby houses also came under the debris of the water tank. Visuals showed a huge crowd at the spot and significant police presence.