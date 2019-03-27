2 Congress Leaders Charged With Pasting Anti-BJP Stickers Inside Trains

The two were charged under relevant sections of the Railway Act. (Representational)

The Railway Protection Force has charged two Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders for pasting stickers with the slogan "chowkidar chor hai" inside passengers coaches at Indore railway station.

An RPF official identified the two as Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) secretary Vivek Khandelwal and city Congress Committee spokesperson Girish Joshi.

The two were charged under relevant sections of the Railway Act, he said, adding that the RPF had video footage of the stickers being pasted.

The stickers have images of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along side a depiction of the Rafale fighter jet as well as the offending slogan.

The stickers have the images and names of Vivek Khandelwal and Girish Joshi as well.

While the BJP uses the "chowkidar" tag to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fight against corruption and his hands-on style of governance, the opposition Congress, which alleges graft in the Rafale fighter jet purchase, routinely hits back with the "chowkidar chor hai" slogan.

The RPF official said the Election Commission has also been intimated as the incident comes at a time when the model code of conduct for the April-May Lok Sabha polls in in force.

The accused are yet to be arrested, the official added.

The BJP, meanwhile, hit back with Indore division spokesperson Alok Dubey claiming the Congress was resorting to this sort of abuse as it was frustrated with the wave in favour of PM Modi.

