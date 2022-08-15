2 Assam Rifles Soldiers Injured In Insurgent Attack In Nagaland

The condition of one of the injured jawans is said to be critical.

Two Assam Rifles soldiers were injured in an attack believed to have been carried by an insurgent group in Mon district of Nagaland in the early hours of Monday.

The two personnel sustained bullet injuries in the attack in Nyasa village and were airlifted to a military hospital in Jorhat in Assam. The condition of one of the injured jawans is said to be critical.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K-YA).

In light of Independence Day, Assam Rifles troops have been deployed at sensitive areas in the state to prevent any attempts by insurgent groups to disrupt peace.

The Nyasa village in Mon district is located at the border between Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. According to sources, Assam Rifles personnel have laid multiple ambushes to prevent any further attacks.

In another incident, at around 11:30 am on Monday, insurgent forces from the Myanmar side of the border, fired several rounds in the air.