Court Orders Community Service At Gurudwara To 2 Accused Of Harassing Neighbour's Wife

The Delhi High Court has directed two people accused of outraging the modesty of their neighbour's wife to do community service at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib for a period of one month, as it quashed the FIR in the matter following a settlement between the parties.

Justice Subramonium Prasad observed that the accused had assaulted the neighbour, who was the complainant, and used "filthy and vulgar comments" against his wife, and they cannot be "let off" because of the compromise.

They have to atone for their sins and realise that they cannot take the courts for granted, said the judge while directing the duo to also pay costs of Rs 25,000 each in favour of Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund and plant 20 trees each in their locality and nurture them.

The court passed the order while dealing with the accused's petition for quashing the FIR after the settlement.

"This Court also feels that the Petitioners must also do some community service. Accordingly, the Petitioners are directed to do community service at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib for a period of one month, i.e., from 01.08.2024 to 31.08.2024," said the court in an order passed July 18.

"The Petitioners shall perform such duties assigned to them at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib from 09:00 AM every day for a period of one month and shall obtain a certificate from the Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib after the completion of one month which shall also be filed to show compliance of the order of this Court," the court directed.

It quashed the FIR after the complainant said he did not want to pursue the case on account of the settlement.

Under such circumstances, the court said, no useful purpose would be served in continuing with the proceedings but clarified that in case of any "absenteeism" or "default" by the accused persons, the State may seek recall of the present quashing order.

An FIR was registered against them in 2014 for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, such as voluntarily causing hurt, use of assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and action intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

