



Breaking News

2,479 New Covid Cases In Mumbai Today, 50% Higher Than Yesterday

Mumbai recorded 2,479 new COVID-19 cases - a 50 percent rise from 1,648 the previous day - and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours. The city crossed the 2,000-mark after three days.

Mumbai has been reporting COVID-19 cases in four digits since June 7.

Maharashtra is among the states witnessing an upsurge in Covid cases after witnessing a lull for months.