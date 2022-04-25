18-Year-Old In Bhim Army Chief's Convoy Killed After Motorcycle Hits Cow

The motorcycle was first hit by a cow and then by another vehicle in the convoy

An 18-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle, which was part of the convoy of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, was hit by a cow and then by another vehicle near Bhopal, a police official said on Monday.

The incident, which was captured on video, occurred on Sunday near Ratona village on Sagar-Bhopal road and the dead man has been identified as Shailendra Ahirwar (18), a resident of Semadhana village, he said.

"Ahirwar's motorcycle was first hit by a cow and then by another vehicle in the convoy. He was rushed to the district hospital where he died while undergoing treatment," Motinagar police station in charge Nawal Arya said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)