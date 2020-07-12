18 Test Coronavirus Positive At Maharashtra Raj Bhavan, Governor In Self-Isolation

Coronavirus: Around 100 Raj Bhavan staff members took the Covid-19 test.

At least 18 people at Maharashtra's Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor in Mumbai, have tested positive for coronavirus. The people who tested positive also include staff working in close proximity to the governor. Maharashtra state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is self-isolating in light of the developments. Around 100 Raj Bhavan staff members took the Covid-19 test.

This comes after Veteran Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek Bachchan, 44, were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. The 77-year-old is asymptomatic and stable, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told NDTV.

Maharashtra -- the worst-hit state -- registered a record single-day jump of 7,862 new cases, taking the state's tally to 238,461. Active cases in the state are at 95,647. The state witnessed its sharpest rise in daily cases on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district from July 13. Thane has also extended the lockdown till July 19.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 per cent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 per cent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Friday, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

India's nationwide coronavirus toll rose Saturday to 8,20,916 cases -- the third highest in the world -- with 22,123 deaths.