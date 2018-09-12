18 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Pakistan Near Gujarat

This is the first incident of apprehension since the resumption of fishing activities (Representational)

Eighteen Indian fishermen have been apprehended and their three boats seized by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) off Gujarat coast, officials of the Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF) said on Wednesday.

Two boats with 12 fishermen on board had sailed from the coastal town of Porbandar a week ago, while six others on the third boat belonged to Okha town of Devbhumi-Dwarka district.

These fishermen were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the Arabian sea Tuesday, NFF secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

"Eighteen fishermen belonging to Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat sailing in three boats were apprehended by the PMSA near IMBL yesterday and taken to Karachi port," he said.

According to Mr Lodhari, this is the first incident of fishermen's apprehension since the resumption of fishing activities on August 15 after a three-month long mandatory ban during the monsoon season.