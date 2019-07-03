174 Delhi Monuments, Sites Declared ''Monuments Of National Importance''

Bara Khamba cemetery and Inchla Wali Gumti, Mubarakpur Kotla, untraceable: Prahlad Patel

Over 170 monuments and sites in the national capital have been declared as ''monuments of national importance'', Culture Minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament said on Tuesday.

In a reply to a query in Rajya Sabha, he said the expenditure incurred on conservation, preservation and environmental development of centrally protected monuments and sites in Delhi during the last three years was Rs 31.87 crore.

He said 174 monuments and sites in Delhi are declared as ''monuments of national importance'' under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

The tomb of Ghaziuddin Khan, Ajmeri Gate, Delhi Gate, Kotla Firoz Shah (Firozabad) are some centrally protected monuments in Delhi. Two monuments namely the Bara Khamba cemetery and Inchla Wali Gumti, Mubarakpur Kotla, have been reported as untraceable, Mr Patel said.

