16-Year-Old Killed, Face Disfigured With Acid In Bihar; Rape Suspected

The mutilated body of a 16-year-old girl, her face disfigured with acid, has been found in Bihar's Champaran district. It is yet to be determined if she was raped before being murdered, the police said today.

The teen's parents told the police that she stepped outside the house on Sunday after she got a call from someone. On Monday evening, her mutilated body was found. Some locals said that her private parts were also damaged.

The police have arrested one suspect in the case.

Champaran Superintendent of Police Rajiv Ranjan said that they are still awaiting the girl's autopsy report after which they will be able to confirm rape.

"A special investigation team has been formed and victim's mobile phone has been seized," he added.

Both the teen and accused are from the same village and there was some tension between their families, the police said.

In January, another gruesome case had shook Bihar. A 16-year-old girl was found beheaded, with her face burnt with acid and deep gashes on her chest in Gaya. The gruesome crime had stirred up massive protests in the town, 111 km from state capital Patna. The teen's family had alleged that she was raped.

