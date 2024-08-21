16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped By 2 Men In Car On UP Highway

One of the accused has been arrested by the police. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was raped by two men in a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi yesterday. The accused then left her on the road after threatening her.

Three men who live in the same locality as the survivor kidnapped her in a car at 6 am on Tuesday and drove towards a highway where she was raped by two of them.

After coming home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members. After which her family members made a complaint to the local police station. Police registered a case based on the complaint and arrested one of the accused.

The minor's mother said, "My daughter went outside to defecate when she was was forcibly picked up by the accused. "When she did not return for a while, a search was conducted. When she came home, she told us about the incident and said that they took her towards the highway. She was raped by two people in the moving car."

"A case has been registered in this matter under relevant sections. An accused has been caught and the girl has been sent for medical examination," said police officer Sneh Tiwari.