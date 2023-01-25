16 People Rescued In 17 Hours After Lucknow Building Collapse

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that three people died after a residential building collapsed.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has rescued 16 people after the collapse of the Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow's Hazratganj, said the SDRF on Wednesday.

So far, 16 people have been rescued from the debris created after the Alaya Apartment Building collapsed in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

"16 persons have been pulled out of the debris so far by the SDRF after 17 hours of continuous relief work after the collapse of the building (Alaya Apartment) located in Hazratganj, Lucknow," tweeted SDRF on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, three people died after a building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed sending SDRF and NDRF teams to the spot. The Chief Minister also directed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately for proper treatment.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that three people died after a residential building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

