16,432 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Lowest Daily Rise In Over 6 Months

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,07,569 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.92 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 2,68,581 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.63 per cent of the total caseload, the health ministry data stated.

Six cases of mutant strain of coronavirus, believed to be 70 per cent more infectious and was first reported in the United Kingdom, has been detected in the country, the government said today. All six patients recently returned from the UK.

Serum Institute of India has already produced around 50 million dosages of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ''Covishield'' and plans to scale it up to 100 million by March next year even as it awaits approval for emergency use authorisation, a top company official said on Monday.

Serum Institute of India's Adar Poonawalla said majority of the first 50 million doses will go to India. "At least for the first month, most of our doses will go to India," he said.

The government has formed a genome surveillance consortium called INSACOG, under the leadership of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of circulating strains of the novel coronavirus in the country. The body was formed in view of a new, more fast-spreading strain of the COVID-19 virus being found in the UK.

The Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 restrictions on various activities will stay, noting that while there has been a continuous decline in active cases in India, there is a need for surveillance, containment and caution due to a surge globally and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK.

Delhi recorded 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in at least five months, and 21 more fatalities due to the disease on Monday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.98 per cent, authorities said.

The novel coronavirus has had a devastating impact around the globe, but the World Health Organization warned Monday that worse pandemics could lie ahead, urging the world to get "serious" about preparedness. "This is a wakeup call," WHO emergencies chief Michael Ryan said.