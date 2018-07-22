15-Year-Old Runs Away From School, Allegedly Raped By 4 Men In 4 Days

Cops stand with the accused.

Four people have been arrested in the Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh after a 15-year-old girl, who ran away from school last week, told police she was raped by the men in four days. The girl said she was raped when she was on her way back home.

The girl left home for school at 8 am on July 16. Her family got worried when she did not return home in the evening. A missing complaint was filed by the family at Nemawar police station on July 17.

"The girl boarded a bus after she ran away from her school on July 16. When she boarded a bus on the way back to her home, the conductor of the bus raped her," said Sajjan Singh Mukati, Inspector, Nemawar Police Station.

As the girl got off the bus, two bikers, who are also said to be minors, allegedly offered to drop her back home. They took her to their villagers and took turns to rape her, said police.

"The 15-year-old was returning home when she came across another biker near her home who offered to drop her home. But he also raped her, she said," Mr Mukati told NDTV.

A hunt was launched for the girl after the missing complaint was filed and the police found the girl on Saturday on Sandalpur Road near her home. The police said girl was sent for medical examination.

