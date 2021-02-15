15 Killed, 2 Injured As Vehicle Overturns In Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Jalgaon accident: The police are investigating the matter (Representational)

As many as 15 people were killed and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned at Jalgaon district on Sunday night, the police informed.

According to the police, the accident took place near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka.

The people who died at the incident has been identified as Shiekh Hussain Shiekh (30), Sarfaraz Kasam Tandavi (32), Narendra Waman Bagh (25), Digambar Madhav (55), Dildar Hussain Tadvai (20), Sandeep Yuvraj Bharerao (27), Ashok Jagan (40), Durabai Sandeep Bharerao (20), Ganesh Ramesh More (5), Sardha Ramesh More (15), Sagar Ashok Bagh (3), Sangeeta Ashok Bagh (35), Samanbai Ingle (24), Kamaabai Ramesh More (45) and Sabnur Hussain Tadvai (53).

The police are investigating the matter.

More details are awaited.